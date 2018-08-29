On Day 5 of Hardik Patel's Fast, Gujarat Considers Shifting Him to Hospital as Tension Grows in State

The Gujarat government is considering shifting Patidar reservation leader Hardik Patel, who has entered the fifth day of his indefinite fast, to a hospital as the possibility of violence looms over the state in case his health deteriorates further.Wednesday was the fifth day of Hardik Patel’s indefinite fast at his house over the twin demands of reservation for the Patidar community and waiver of farmers’ loans.Doctors who examined Hardik around noon, said that the ketone and acetone levels in his body have increased and could adversely affect his kidney functioning. The doctors have advised his hospitalization.Earlier on Monday and Tuesday, doctors advised him to have fruit juices, which he refused. While Hardik was sitting upright until Tuesday night, he preferred to lie down through on Wednesday even as visitors kept coming in to meet him through the day.Sources in the state government told to News18 that the option of forcefully taking Hardik to a hospital was being considered. The state government has already imposed restrictions under CrPC 144 at places, which prevents the assembly of four or more persons. Visitors, too, are being screened thoroughly before being allowed to enter Greenwood Garden City, where the Patidar leader is fasting.“If his condition deteriorates further, it could lead to a situation where violence could break out in parts of the state. In order to prevent this and also ensure that Hardik gets proper medical attention, the government is considering the option of forcefully taking him to a hospital,” an official said.On Wednesday, Hardik tweeted, saying, “Has a new provision been made in the Indian Constitution that the police and BJP will now decide who will visit you at your home and who will not be allowed to? It appears as if this is so for the past five days. Over 60,000 people from across the state wanted to come and meet me, but only 1125 people have been allowed to meet me (sic).”Meanwhile, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) moved an application in the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday, contending that police is stopping people from visiting Hardik Patel. The application also states that Patidar sympathisers are being detained in hundreds in various districts and were being prevented from reaching Ahmedabad where Hardik Patel is on a fast.The application also states that the huge police presence around Hardik’s house has made it difficult for PAAS volunteers to bring essential commodities like drinking water, milk and vegetables to his house.Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was among those who met Hardik on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Bhatt said that while imposing CrPC 144 is the prerogative of the government, misusing it for political purposes is condemnable.“I do not see any reason why supporters of Hardik Patel are not being allowed to meet him. Police ought to do its duty independently and not succumb to pressures from the government,” Sanjiv Bhatt said.