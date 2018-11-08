English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On DeMo Anniversary, Mamata Trains Guns on PM Modi, Says Move Ruined Economy
Mamata has been a known critic of note ban. She had earlier questioned whether demonetisation scheme was hatched to allow some people to quietly convert their black money into white.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: On the second anniversary of demonetisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said it was a disaster that ruined the Indian economy.
"#DarkDay Today is the second anniversary of #DeMonetisation disaster. From the moment it was announced I said so. Renowned economists, common people and all experts now all agree,” she tweeted.
Tearing into the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Trinamool Congress chief said the government ruined the economy and the lives of millions. “The government cheated our nation with this big #DeMonetisation scam… People will punish those who did this.”
Congress leader Anand Sharma also targetedthe government and said that demonetisation had wiped out almost 2% of India's GDP . "Today on 8th November the 2nd Barsi of #DestructionByDemonetisation. People of India recall the pain and sufferings inflicted by an insensitive and reckless decision of PM Narendra Modi demonetising 86% of our currency," he tweeted.
Mamata has been a known critic of note ban. She had earlier questioned whether demonetisation scheme was hatched to allow some people to quietly convert their black money into white.
“As soon as the draconian demonetisation was announced on Nov 8, 2016, I immediately sensed by intuition that this is a big anti-people measure. It will severely affect common people, especially, farmers, unorganized sector, small entrepreneurs, hard-working middle class,” she had said.
She intensified her attack against the Centre after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its annual report mentioned that as many as 99.3 percent of the old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes, that were banned overnight in November 2016, have been returned.
“The RBI in its annual report for 2017-18 has vindicated our apprehension. 99.3% of the money has come back to the banking system. My first question now is – where has the black money gone? My second question – was this scheme hatched to allow some black-money holders to quietly convert their black money into white?” she had said.
On 8 November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in a move aimed at clamping down on black money and counterfeit cash.
With 99 % of currency back with RBI, will PM Modi apologise for calling that Black money, proceeds of crime and corruption and used to fund terrorism? Wrecking our economy destroying jobs and lives. #DestructionByDemonetisation— Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 8, 2018
