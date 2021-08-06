On Dhanbad Judge's Death, CJI Notes CBI & Agencies 'Don't Help or Respond' to Judges

Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the “new trend" of maligning judiciary if an adverse order is passed. CBI, IB and other agencies are not helping the judiciary, said Chief Justice of India NV Ramana while issuing notice to Central Bureau of Investigation. He was hearing the case of Jharkhand judge’s death.

According to a report in Bar and Bench, the court said that the judges are many times mentally harassed and threatened in cases involving gangsters or high profile people but complaints to the CBI or police never yield any results. The attitude of the CBI remains the same and the judiciary receives no help at all, the court remarked.

“If judges file a complaint to police or CBI, they do not respond. CBI and Intelligence Bureau are not helping judiciary at all," the CJI was quoted as saying.

Filing a status report in the case, the government said that it has handed over the investigation to CBI. “The CBI team took over the case two days ago. They have taken over the copy of statements collected by state police. Evidence has also been handed over to CBI. The agency will visit the spot with a forensic team and also reconstruct the event. The statement of autorickshaw owner has been recorded too," it added.

Dhanbad district judge Uttam Anand, 50, was moved down by an auto-rickshaw on an empty road while out on his morning walk, as CCTV footage showed. The postmortem report mentioned “diffuse contusion" in the head as well as fracture and blood clots in the protection layer of the brain. The police have arrested two persons and seized the autorickshaw, which was found to be stolen.

