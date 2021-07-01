India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the occasion of the National Doctors’ Day. The prime minister is set to address the medical fraternity around 3pm on Thursday as India celebrates noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

The event is being organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). “India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg," PM Modi tweeted.

With the medical community playing a lead role in fighting the Covid pandemic, the prime minister has been fulsome in praise for doctors and other medical professionals.

India has lost 798 doctors died during the second wave of coronavirus across the country. The IMA said that maximum of 128 doctors died in Delhi, followed by Bihar at 115.

States like Maharashtra and Kerala where the prevalence of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 is on a rise also reported deaths of doctors in double digits. Maharashtra reported 23 doctor deaths and Kerala reported 24 deaths.

PM Modi on Sunday too appreciated the doctors for going out of their way to extend help to people during the coronavirus pandemic. IMA President Dr JA Jayalal said that the prime minister has assured that doctors will be respected, protected and safeguarded.

“PM Modi ensured that doctors should be respected, protected and safeguarded. He also emphasised the need for vaccination. We’re celebrating this year’s National Doctors’ Day (July 1) in remembrance of the veteran Dr BC Roy. We’re so much pleased that PM Modi greeted the medical fraternity for the Doctors’ Day," the IMA President had said.

Several Bollywood actors, including Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty and Sonu Sood, also saluted the doctors on the occasion.

“With so much suffering around, it was them who ventured out and did all that they can do help other people. It is really them who are the real superheroes, our frontline workers," Raveena Tandon said.

