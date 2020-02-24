Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

On Duty for Trump’s Visit, Woman Cop Takes 1-year-old Child to Work

Sangita Parmar keeps the baby in a handmade hammock and breastfeeds him when needed. She said her relatives live around 24 kilometres away, making it difficult for her to commute every day to drop the child.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 24, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
On Duty for Trump’s Visit, Woman Cop Takes 1-year-old Child to Work
Sangita Parmar said her son is not well so she had to bring him to work.

There is unprecedented security across Gujarat for US president Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India. Among these security personnel is a young mother who had to bring her one-year-old child along to work.

Sangita Parmar is a constable at the Gorua Police Station in Baroda. “I have to perform both the duties of a police constable and mother. I don't have a choice between the two,” Sangita told news agency ANI.

She keeps the baby in a handmade hammock and breastfeeds him when needed. She said her relatives live around 24 kilometres away, making it difficult for her to commute every day to drop the child.

Sangita has been carrying her baby to work for last five days as police personnel have been on their toes ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit.

“It’s not that I am not facing any adversity while performing both the duties together, however, there is a sublime satisfaction. Also, my son is unwell for which he needs my care,” she added.

Trump is on a two-day visit to India which begins with a touchdown in Ahmedabad. Around 12,000 police personnel have been deployed in Gujarat that includes 33 deputy commissioners and 75 assistant commissioners.

The US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a 22-km roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera stadium. He will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of more than 110,000.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday afternoon. Trump is also being accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner for the India visit.

Keywords: Woman cop, Donald Trump, Sangita Parmar, Baroda, infant, US President, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Sudarsan Pattnaik, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Puri beach, sand art, Sabarmati Ashram, Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump,

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram