On Duty for Trump’s Visit, Woman Cop Takes 1-year-old Child to Work

There is unprecedented security across Gujarat for US president Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India. Among these security personnel is a young mother who had to bring her one-year-old child along to work.

Sangita Parmar is a constable at the Gorua Police Station in Baroda. “I have to perform both the duties of a police constable and mother. I don't have a choice between the two,” Sangita told news agency ANI.

She keeps the baby in a handmade hammock and breastfeeds him when needed. She said her relatives live around 24 kilometres away, making it difficult for her to commute every day to drop the child.

Sangita has been carrying her baby to work for last five days as police personnel have been on their toes ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit.

“It’s not that I am not facing any adversity while performing both the duties together, however, there is a sublime satisfaction. Also, my son is unwell for which he needs my care,” she added.

Trump is on a two-day visit to India which begins with a touchdown in Ahmedabad. Around 12,000 police personnel have been deployed in Gujarat that includes 33 deputy commissioners and 75 assistant commissioners.

The US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a 22-km roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera stadium. He will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of more than 110,000.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday afternoon. Trump is also being accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner for the India visit.

