On Eid-Ul-Adha, Himachal Pradesh Offers Free Bus Rides For Muslim Women

The Himachal Pradesh government is providing free travel to Muslim women in all state-run buses on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha today. The one-day scheme is applicable from sunrise to sunset, said an official order. Vinod Sharma, who is the regional manager of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) in Shimla, has signed the order and instructed all bus station incharges to duly implement it.

“On the festival of Eid-ul-Adha Bakrid on July 21, it has been ordered that all the buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation in Himachal Pradesh will provide free travel to Muslim women for one day,” Sharma said in his order.

The occasions of Raksha Bandhan and Bhaiya Dooj also see women getting free travel facility in government buses in Himachal Pradesh.

School students are anyway exempted from being charged for travelling in government buses in Himachal Pradesh. They just have to show their school ID cards to travel free in the HRTC buses.

The Muslim community is celebrating the festival of Eid-al-Adha today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended their wishes to citizens on the holy festival. The celebrations have been largely curtailed in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Most states have urged the people to not gather in mosques and offer namaz from the safety of their homes. Public celebrations have also been restricted to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

