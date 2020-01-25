Take the pledge to vote

On Eve of Republic Day, Seven Terrorist Associates Rrrested in J&K's Bandipora

The arms and ammunition recovered from them included two pistols, two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), three rocket-propelled grenades, three UBGL grenades and 500 rounds of AK assault rifles.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 10:17 PM IST
Representative image.

Srinagar: In a major breakthrough on the eve of Republic Day, security forces arrested seven terrorist associates linked to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits in Bandipora district of north Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

"The seven overground workers were arrested from different parts in an overnight operation carried out jointly by the police, Army and CRPF and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession," Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik told reporters.

Presenting the arrested persons before the media, he said they were under surveillance for some time.

"They were working for both LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist outfits and were not only providing shelter to the terrorists but were also helping them by arranging logistics, transport and finance," the officer said.

Asked whether they were planning an attack on the Republic Day in the district, Malik said that is a matter of investigation.

"They are being questioned to know their plans," he said.

The arms and ammunition recovered from them included two pistols, two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), three rocket-propelled grenades, three UBGL grenades and 500 rounds of AK assault rifles, another police official said.

