Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

On Family's Complaint, Cops Arrest UP Man on Charges of Rape After 18-yr-old Set Ablaze

When the matter came to light, a panchayat was held in her village during which the woman and the man were made to take a pledge that they would live separately and not meet each other, police said.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
On Family's Complaint, Cops Arrest UP Man on Charges of Rape After 18-yr-old Set Ablaze
Representative image.

Banda: A man was arrested for allegedly raping and setting ablaze an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur city, police said on Sunday.

According to doctors, the woman sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries and her condition continues to remain critical. Based on an FIR registered following a complaint lodged by the woman's family member, the accused was arrested under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, Fatehpur SP Prashant Verma said.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Allahabad zone) Sujeet Pandey said the woman was involved in a romantic relationship with her distant relative.

When the matter came to light, a panchayat was held in her village during which the woman and the man were made to take a pledge that they would live separately and not meet each other, Pandey said.

Upset over panchayat's decision, the woman rushed to her house and allegedly set herself ablaze, the ADG said.

The villagers noticed the smoke, rescued the woman and took her to a local community health centre, District Magistrate Sanjeev Singh said. Police said they are also probing this aspect.

Superintendent of Kanpur's Hallet Hospital R K Maurya said, "The condition of the 18-year-old woman from Fatehpur is extremely critical. She sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries. Only her feet were not burnt. Efforts are being made to save her."

Last week, a rape survivor from Unnao was set ablaze by five people, including two rape accused. They were arrested the same day. The woman later died during treatment in a Delhi hospital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram