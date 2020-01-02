On First-day of PM Modi's K'taka Visit, Bengaluru Netizens Demand Cabinet Clearance for Suburban Train
The gridlocked city had earlier taken out rail yatras with the #ChukuBukuBeku campaign highlighting how the centre's approval could help decongest the city.
File photo of Bengaluru metro.
Bengaluru: While Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Karnataka will see him interact with farmers as well as scientists, Bengaluru residents unwilling to see him leave without acknowledging their long-pending demand for a suburban rail.
A "tweetathon" with the hashtag ChukuBukuCabinetClearanceBeku saw citizen groups like Whitfield Rising, Citizens for Bengaluru, requesting the PM to pave the way for an approval by his cabinet. The project was given the green light by the railway board recently but has been is yet to be approved by the union cabinet.
Netizens shared videos of then railway minister Piyush Goyal’s promise of creating a 160 km suburban network in Bengaluru worth ₹17,000 cr.
“@PMOIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc 2 years passed and zero progress on ground! Lakhs of commuters waiting,” one Twitter user posted.
@PMOIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc 2 years passed and zero progress on ground! Lakhs of commuters waiting #ChukuBukuCabinetClearanceBeku @citizensforblr https://t.co/332iQyFAVG— Yogeesh Prabhuswamy (@yogeeshgp) January 2, 2020
Another Twitter user said, “Dear @narendramodi sir, in case you are planning for a New Year's gift to Bangalore, here is our wishlist - *Bangalore Suburban Train*”
Dear @narendramodi sir, in case you are planning for a New Year's gift to Bangalore, here is our wishlist -*Bangalore Suburban Train*#ChukuBukuCabinetClearanceBeku @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @BSYBJP @Tejasvi_Surya @PCMohanMP— BangaloreRepairProject (@BangaloreRepair) January 2, 2020
This is not the first time citizens have pressed for a surburban rail system in Bengaluru. The gridlocked city, has taken out rail yatras with the #ChukuBukuBeku campaign highlighting how the centre's approval could help de-congest the city.
While many questioned the 25 BJP MPs from the state, the 3 MPs representing Bengaluru weren't spared either.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Begin New Year with On-stage PDA, Video Goes Viral
- PUBG Mobile is Yet Again Copying Call of Duty Mobile With ‘Domination Mode’
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Cosy with Jasmin Bhasin at New Year's Party
- Rafael Nadal Takes a Dip, Enjoys Lobster Ahead of Start of Season With ATP Cup