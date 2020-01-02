Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

On First-day of PM Modi's K'taka Visit, Bengaluru Netizens Demand Cabinet Clearance for Suburban Train

The gridlocked city had earlier taken out rail yatras with the #ChukuBukuBeku campaign highlighting how the centre's approval could help decongest the city.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:January 2, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
On First-day of PM Modi's K'taka Visit, Bengaluru Netizens Demand Cabinet Clearance for Suburban Train
File photo of Bengaluru metro.

Bengaluru: While Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Karnataka will see him interact with farmers as well as scientists, Bengaluru residents unwilling to see him leave without acknowledging their long-pending demand for a suburban rail.

A "tweetathon" with the hashtag ChukuBukuCabinetClearanceBeku saw citizen groups like Whitfield Rising, Citizens for Bengaluru, requesting the PM to pave the way for an approval by his cabinet. The project was given the green light by the railway board recently but has been is yet to be approved by the union cabinet.

Netizens shared videos of then railway minister Piyush Goyal’s promise of creating a 160 km suburban network in Bengaluru worth ₹17,000 cr.

“@PMOIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc 2 years passed and zero progress on ground! Lakhs of commuters waiting,” one Twitter user posted.

Another Twitter user said, “Dear @narendramodi sir, in case you are planning for a New Year's gift to Bangalore, here is our wishlist - *Bangalore Suburban Train*”

This is not the first time citizens have pressed for a surburban rail system in Bengaluru. The gridlocked city, has taken out rail yatras with the #ChukuBukuBeku campaign highlighting how the centre's approval could help de-congest the city.

While many questioned the 25 BJP MPs from the state, the 3 MPs representing Bengaluru weren't spared either.

