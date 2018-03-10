On First Visit to Kerala After SC Order, Hadiya Says 'It All Happened as I Embraced Islam'

Hadiya, in the centre of the love Jihad controversy, on Saturday said that it all happened because “I embraced Islam".She made the comments during a visit to Kerala, the first since the Supreme Court upheld her marriage with Shafin Jahan."The Constitution gives all the freedom to choose their religion, which is a fundamental right of every citizen and all this happened because I embraced Islam," Hadiya told IANS.Hadiya and her husband arrived in Kozhikode on Saturday from Salem and drove to the office of the Popular Front of India (PFI) where she briefly interacted with reporters."With the Supreme Court upholding our marriage, we feel we have got freedom," Hadiya said. The top court on March 8, set aside an order of the Kerala High Court that annulled their marriage.Hadiya, 24, earlier Akhila Ashokan, embraced Islam and married Shafin Jahan, a Muslim. Hadiya's father alleged that she was forcibly converted by groups with links to terrorist outfits."It was only the PFI that supported us all through our troubled times and what's more surprising is that two Muslim organisations whom we approached refused to help us," added Hadiya, who will be in Kerala for three more days before returning to Salem in Tamil Nadu where she is studying.A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday said: "Hadiya alias Akhila Asokan is at liberty to pursue her future endeavours according to law."However, the court also said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would continue its probe into the criminal dimension of the case, if any.Hadiya's father has said that he will go ahead in the case seeking legal recourse to the apex court's latest judgement.With IANS inputs