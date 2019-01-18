On Fishing Trip, Barabanki Villagers Net Pitcher Full of Gold and Silver

Villagers of Sander under Ghunter police station in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh couldn’t believe their eyes when they chanced upon a pitcher full of gold and silver ornaments and coins while fishing in a pond adjacent to a temple.The pitcher was later taken into custody by the local police and district administration officials and handed over to the temple priest. It will be handed over to the archaeological department on Friday.The news spread like wildfire and soon people from nearby villages came to the spot in large numbers to have a look at the treasure trove.Speaking to News18, SHO, Ghungter, Santosh Kumar, said, "We received information about a pitcher found in the pond with coins and other ornaments. The pitcher was handed over to the priest of the nearby temple, while officials of the archaeological department will come on Friday for further assessment."