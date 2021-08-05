CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» India» On Flood Survey, MP Minister Airlifted After Boat Breaks Down as He Tries to Rescue Stranded
1-MIN READ

On Flood Survey, MP Minister Airlifted After Boat Breaks Down as He Tries to Rescue Stranded

When help arrived, the stranded people were rescued first and then Narottam Mishra was airlifted (Image: Screengrab from a video on Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday had to be airlifted by the Indian Air Force after his boat broke down in the flood-hit area of Datia district that was submerged underwater. Mishra, who is MLA from the region, was there for a survey and was trying to rescue people stranded on a roof.

As the minister was conducting his survey of the deadly deluge on an SDRF boat, he found nine people stranded on the terrace of a house that was inundated to the roof and asked to stop.

With the help of the State Disaster Response Force personnel, Mishra began the rescue operation. However, it took a hit after a nearby tree collapsed on the boat and its motor stopped responding, the NDTV reported.

After Mishra intimated government officials about the incident, an IAF chopper was sent to rescue him and the nine others stranded at the house.

When help arrived, the stranded people were rescued first and then Mishra was airlifted. However, the dramatic visuals from the incident have drawn a sharp response from Congress, who called the act “a dangerous publicity stunt”.

“The way our Home Minister tried to act like Spiderman was dangerous for himself, the stranded people and those who had gone with him. It was only a publicity stunt that went wrong," Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta told NDTV.

first published:August 05, 2021, 10:50 IST