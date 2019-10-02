On Gandhi Jayanti, Govt Bans Single-Use Plastics Inside Monuments & Within 100 Metres of Them

New Delhi: Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday announced that single-use plastic will not be allowed on the premises of historical monuments and within 100m of them.

The announcement came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to shun single-use plastics. "Single-use plastics will not be allowed inside monuments and within 100 metres of them," the tourism minister said while addressing the media at the launch of tourism fair 'Paryatan Parv' here.

The government has, however, shelved the plan to outlaw single-use plastics on the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. The plan to ban six items, officials said, would have been disruptive for the industry at a time when it is coping with an economic slowdown and job losses.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.