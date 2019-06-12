Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

On Ganga Dussehra 2019, Visit These 5 Places to View the Best of Gangavataran Celebrations

Celebrations are held on various ghats along the sacred river on the festival of Ganga Dussehra. While some ghats throng with huge, festive crowds, others, less known, will offer a quiet, pious respite this Gangavataran.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 12, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
On Ganga Dussehra 2019, Visit These 5 Places to View the Best of Gangavataran Celebrations
Devotees gather to offer prayers at Dashashwamedh ghat in Varanasi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
The Hindus will be celebrating Ganga Dussehra or Gangavataran on June 12 this year, to mark the descent of Goddess Ganga on Earth. Celebrated on the Dashami tithi or the tenth day of Jyaistha month of the Hindu calendar, this day holds significance in the life of Hindus, who take a dip in the holy Ganges this day to get rid of their past sins. While the festival is celebrated almost in all the states where Ganga flows, the following five places are known for their Ganga Dussehra celebrations.

Rishikesh

Probably the first place where Ganga Aarti is observed, Rishikesh’s Triveni Ghat is a place to be on Ganga Dussehra. It is less crowded as compared to Haridwar, Varanasi or Prayagraj and the serene environment lets you meditate in peace. Though there are only a few arrangements to take a dip in the Ganges here, the water is cleaner as compared to other places.

Haridwar

One of the most crowded places for Ganga Aarti, Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri is known for its Ganga Aarti. The synchronized circulation of lamps and chanting of mantras takes you to another world of peace and serenity. Thousands of tourists flock to Har Ki Pauri to take bath in River Ganga here. However, due to the number of increasing tourists, the water is not as clean as in Rishikesh.

Prayagraj

Earlier known as Allahabad, Prayagraj is another place to visit to celebrate Ganga Aarti. River Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati culminate in Prayagraj, making it one of the most pious places to observe Ganga Dussehra and take a dip in River Ganges.

Varanasi

Benaras’ Dashashwamedh Ghat is known for the huge celebration of Ganga Aarti, accounting for a huge number of devotees who visit the city on the day of Ganga Dussehra. One of the best places to witness Ganga Aarti, Varanasi is flocked with Indian as well as International tourists at all time.

Garhmukteshwar

Located in Uttar Pradesh, this place is away from the usual crowd and makes for a serene place to take a dip in the holy Ganges. Garhmukteshwar also has a Ganga Temple, where one can participate in the Ganga Aarti.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram