On Ganga Dussehra 2019, Visit These 5 Places to View the Best of Gangavataran Celebrations
Celebrations are held on various ghats along the sacred river on the festival of Ganga Dussehra. While some ghats throng with huge, festive crowds, others, less known, will offer a quiet, pious respite this Gangavataran.
Devotees gather to offer prayers at Dashashwamedh ghat in Varanasi. (Image: Reuters)
The Hindus will be celebrating Ganga Dussehra or Gangavataran on June 12 this year, to mark the descent of Goddess Ganga on Earth. Celebrated on the Dashami tithi or the tenth day of Jyaistha month of the Hindu calendar, this day holds significance in the life of Hindus, who take a dip in the holy Ganges this day to get rid of their past sins. While the festival is celebrated almost in all the states where Ganga flows, the following five places are known for their Ganga Dussehra celebrations.
Rishikesh
Probably the first place where Ganga Aarti is observed, Rishikesh’s Triveni Ghat is a place to be on Ganga Dussehra. It is less crowded as compared to Haridwar, Varanasi or Prayagraj and the serene environment lets you meditate in peace. Though there are only a few arrangements to take a dip in the Ganges here, the water is cleaner as compared to other places.
Haridwar
One of the most crowded places for Ganga Aarti, Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri is known for its Ganga Aarti. The synchronized circulation of lamps and chanting of mantras takes you to another world of peace and serenity. Thousands of tourists flock to Har Ki Pauri to take bath in River Ganga here. However, due to the number of increasing tourists, the water is not as clean as in Rishikesh.
Prayagraj
Earlier known as Allahabad, Prayagraj is another place to visit to celebrate Ganga Aarti. River Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati culminate in Prayagraj, making it one of the most pious places to observe Ganga Dussehra and take a dip in River Ganges.
Varanasi
Benaras’ Dashashwamedh Ghat is known for the huge celebration of Ganga Aarti, accounting for a huge number of devotees who visit the city on the day of Ganga Dussehra. One of the best places to witness Ganga Aarti, Varanasi is flocked with Indian as well as International tourists at all time.
Garhmukteshwar
Located in Uttar Pradesh, this place is away from the usual crowd and makes for a serene place to take a dip in the holy Ganges. Garhmukteshwar also has a Ganga Temple, where one can participate in the Ganga Aarti.
