On GST Day, PM Narendra Modi Lauds Unified Tax for Bringing 'Growth and Simplicity'

On the first anniversary of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the tax as a tool that has brought growth, simplicity and transparency."It is boosting formalisation, enhancing productivity, furthering 'Ease of Doing Business', benefiting small and medium enterprises," the prime minister tweeted.In his recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi had described the GST as a fine example of cooperative federalism.He had termed it as a "festival of honesty" which has ended 'inspector raj' in the country.In a series of tweets, the prime minister also greeted doctors on Doctors' Day."Their's is one of the noblest professions of humanity. It is gladdening to see Indian doctors distinguishing themselves globally and being at the forefront of path-breaking research and innovation," he said.He also wished Chartered Accountants on CA Day."Widely recognised for their work and emphasis on corporate governance, the CA community has a vital role in nation building. May the CA community keep contributing towards India's growth," he tweeted.