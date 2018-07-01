English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
On GST Day, PM Narendra Modi Lauds Unified Tax for Bringing 'Growth and Simplicity'
In his recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi had described the GST as a fine example of cooperative federalism.
In his recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi had described the GST as a fine example of cooperative federalism.
New Delhi: On the first anniversary of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the tax as a tool that has brought growth, simplicity and transparency.
"It is boosting formalisation, enhancing productivity, furthering 'Ease of Doing Business', benefiting small and medium enterprises," the prime minister tweeted.
In his recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi had described the GST as a fine example of cooperative federalism.
He had termed it as a "festival of honesty" which has ended 'inspector raj' in the country.
In a series of tweets, the prime minister also greeted doctors on Doctors' Day.
"Their's is one of the noblest professions of humanity. It is gladdening to see Indian doctors distinguishing themselves globally and being at the forefront of path-breaking research and innovation," he said.
He also wished Chartered Accountants on CA Day.
"Widely recognised for their work and emphasis on corporate governance, the CA community has a vital role in nation building. May the CA community keep contributing towards India's growth," he tweeted.
Also Watch
"It is boosting formalisation, enhancing productivity, furthering 'Ease of Doing Business', benefiting small and medium enterprises," the prime minister tweeted.
GST has brought growth, simplicity and transparency. It is:Boosting formalisation.
Enhancing productivity.
Furthering ‘Ease of Doing Business.’
Benefitting small and medium enterprises. #GSTForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/IGGwUm59rB
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2018
In his recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi had described the GST as a fine example of cooperative federalism.
He had termed it as a "festival of honesty" which has ended 'inspector raj' in the country.
In a series of tweets, the prime minister also greeted doctors on Doctors' Day.
"Their's is one of the noblest professions of humanity. It is gladdening to see Indian doctors distinguishing themselves globally and being at the forefront of path-breaking research and innovation," he said.
He also wished Chartered Accountants on CA Day.
"Widely recognised for their work and emphasis on corporate governance, the CA community has a vital role in nation building. May the CA community keep contributing towards India's growth," he tweeted.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- Parineeti Chopra Shirks Social Stigma, Calls Stretch Marks Her Battle Scars
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Open Up About Their Relationship, Summer Wedding and More
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Now Headed to This Destination Together; See Photos
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line