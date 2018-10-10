English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On His 111th Day of Fast Against Ganga Hydel Projects, Govt 'Forcibly' Ends This Seer's Protest
Protesting against the administration’s move to forcibly disrupt his agitation, Sanand said officials have no right to end his fast in this fashion.
File photo of Gyanswarup Sanand. (Image: Facebook)
Loading...
Dehradun: The Haridwar administration on Wednesday forcibly admitted environmentalist Prof GD Agarwal alias Swami Gyanswarup Sanand at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), ending his 111-day fast to protest against hydel power projects on Ganga.
The former IIT professor, who is 87-year-old, had been agitating since June, demanding that Ganga river should flow without any disruption and all ongoing hydro power projects on the Ganga basin should be stopped.
Sanand has also been demanding the implementation of Ganga Protection and Management Act.
Protesting against the administration’s move to forcibly disrupt his agitation, Sanand said officials have no right to end his fast in this fashion.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Manish Kumar said the administration held several rounds of deliberations with the fasting seer, but in vain.
“We were concerned about the deteriorating health condition of the seer and therefore he (Sanand) has been admitted (to AIIMS),” the official said. A day before, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank” also met the fasting seer.
Swami Sanand was a member of the National River Ganga Basin Authority during the UPA tenure. In 2010, he fasted for 38 days, seeking scrapping of the 600 MW Lohari Nagpala project on Bhagirathi River as it “hampers” the free flow of Ganga water. Later, a three-member group of ministers scrapped the project.
The former IIT professor, who is 87-year-old, had been agitating since June, demanding that Ganga river should flow without any disruption and all ongoing hydro power projects on the Ganga basin should be stopped.
Sanand has also been demanding the implementation of Ganga Protection and Management Act.
Protesting against the administration’s move to forcibly disrupt his agitation, Sanand said officials have no right to end his fast in this fashion.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Manish Kumar said the administration held several rounds of deliberations with the fasting seer, but in vain.
“We were concerned about the deteriorating health condition of the seer and therefore he (Sanand) has been admitted (to AIIMS),” the official said. A day before, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank” also met the fasting seer.
Swami Sanand was a member of the National River Ganga Basin Authority during the UPA tenure. In 2010, he fasted for 38 days, seeking scrapping of the 600 MW Lohari Nagpala project on Bhagirathi River as it “hampers” the free flow of Ganga water. Later, a three-member group of ministers scrapped the project.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls Hand Tamil Thalaivas Third Defeat on the Trot in Lopsided Contest
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Sandhya Mridul Alleges Sexual Harassment by Alok Nath, Says He Came to 'Grab Her' After Getting Drunk
- Kayamkulam Kochunni: Will Malayalam Film Industry’s Biggest Production Live Up to the Hype?
- Actor Rohit Roy Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says 'That's Not Me At All'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...