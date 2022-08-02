CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#Al-Zawahiri#IndvsWI#MonsoonSession
Home » News » India » On His Birth Anniversary, Glowing Tributes Paid to National Flag Designer Pingali Venkaiah
1-MIN READ

On His Birth Anniversary, Glowing Tributes Paid to National Flag Designer Pingali Venkaiah

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 12:12 IST

Amravati, India

Andhra Pradesh's CM hoisted the national tricolour at his camp office and also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life of Pingali Venkaiah. (Photo: Twitter/@MinOfCultureGoI)

Andhra Pradesh's CM hoisted the national tricolour at his camp office and also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life of Pingali Venkaiah. (Photo: Twitter/@MinOfCultureGoI)

The birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah is being celebrated across the nation as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid glowing tributes to freedom fighter and designer of the National Flag Pingali Venkaiah on the latter’s 146th birth anniversary on Tuesday. The Chief Minister hoisted the national tricolour at his camp office and took salute. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life of Pingali Venkaiah.

Energy Minister P R C Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and other officials attended. The birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah is being celebrated across the nation as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

India Post has released a special postal cover on Pingali Venkaiah to commemorate the occasion. In Bhatlapenumarru village in Krishna district, the birth place of the freedom fighter, an event was organised to mark his birth anniversary.

At the Indian National Congress meeting held in Vijayawada, under the chairmanship of Mahatma Gandhi in 1921, the tricolour designed by Pingali Venkaiah was adopted as the National Flag. He thus became also popular as Jhanda (flag) Venkaiah.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 02, 2022, 12:12 IST
last updated:August 02, 2022, 12:12 IST