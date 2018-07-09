English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
On His Maiden Visit to India, South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Inaugurate Samsung Factory
The South Korean president will call on President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Jae-in will be inaugurating a Samsung plant in Noida along with Modi.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands at a meeting, in New Delhi on Monday.(Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: South Korean President Moon Jae-in is in India on his maiden state visit. Moon Jae-in is on a four day visit and will be in India till July 11.
NA statement from Ministry of External Affairs has now confirmed that he will be accompanied by First Lady Kim Jung-sook and senior members of his cabinet.
“We expect the visit to open new avenues for expansion of our partnership, particularly in the economic domain. For us, ROK is a valued economic partner. Our bilateral trade last year surpassed USD 20 billion and investments are rising. Korean brands are already household names in India. ROK is also partnering in many of our flagship projects like ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Start-Up India’ etc. A financing arrangement of USD 10 billion has been set by the ROK side for infrastructure development in India. We have set up a ‘Korea Plus’ cell within Invest India to fast-track Korean investments in India,” official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said recently.
The South Korean president will call on President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Jae-in will be inaugurating a Samsung plant in Noida along with Modi.
“As you are aware, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited ROK in May 2015. The visit had witnessed elevation of our relations to a ‘Special Strategic Partnership’. Our relationship has since expanded in several dimensions. For us, a strong partnership with ROK is a logical extension of our ‘Act East Policy’,” MEA said, adding that defence and security cooperation had steaidly grown.
The visit comes two months after a meeting between minister of state for external affairs General VK Singh and North Korean officials in Pyongyang two months ago.
In May, General VK Singh held discussions on a host of issues with Kim Yong Dae, vice-president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly; Ri Yong Ho, foreign minister; Pak Chun Nam, minister of culture; and Choe Hui Chol, vice foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Topics discussed included political, regional, economic, educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
Singh’s visit was preceded by a historic diplomatic breakthrough earlier last month when Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un signed a peace treaty to remove nuclear weapons from their backyards.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had, in her recent annual press conference, said that while India did not intend to play the role of a mediator between the US and North Korea, it would continue to nurture its democratic ties with the former.
Also Watch
NA statement from Ministry of External Affairs has now confirmed that he will be accompanied by First Lady Kim Jung-sook and senior members of his cabinet.
“We expect the visit to open new avenues for expansion of our partnership, particularly in the economic domain. For us, ROK is a valued economic partner. Our bilateral trade last year surpassed USD 20 billion and investments are rising. Korean brands are already household names in India. ROK is also partnering in many of our flagship projects like ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Start-Up India’ etc. A financing arrangement of USD 10 billion has been set by the ROK side for infrastructure development in India. We have set up a ‘Korea Plus’ cell within Invest India to fast-track Korean investments in India,” official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said recently.
The South Korean president will call on President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Jae-in will be inaugurating a Samsung plant in Noida along with Modi.
“As you are aware, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited ROK in May 2015. The visit had witnessed elevation of our relations to a ‘Special Strategic Partnership’. Our relationship has since expanded in several dimensions. For us, a strong partnership with ROK is a logical extension of our ‘Act East Policy’,” MEA said, adding that defence and security cooperation had steaidly grown.
The visit comes two months after a meeting between minister of state for external affairs General VK Singh and North Korean officials in Pyongyang two months ago.
In May, General VK Singh held discussions on a host of issues with Kim Yong Dae, vice-president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly; Ri Yong Ho, foreign minister; Pak Chun Nam, minister of culture; and Choe Hui Chol, vice foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Topics discussed included political, regional, economic, educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
Singh’s visit was preceded by a historic diplomatic breakthrough earlier last month when Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un signed a peace treaty to remove nuclear weapons from their backyards.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had, in her recent annual press conference, said that while India did not intend to play the role of a mediator between the US and North Korea, it would continue to nurture its democratic ties with the former.
Also Watch
-
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance
- Rupinder, Akashdeep Make Comebacks; Sardar Retains Place in Asian Games Squad
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Riddhima, Samara, Rishi to Celebrate Mom Neetu's Birthday In Paris; See Pics
- Katrina Kaif Looks Sizzling Hot in Her Latest Instagram Photos; See Pics
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju