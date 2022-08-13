On His Way to Celebrate Rakhi, Man Dies After Chinese Manjha Slits Throat

A 34-year-old man died in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area after his throat was slit with Chinese manjha while he was going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at his in-laws’ house, police said on Saturday. On Thursday around 5 pm, one Vipin Kumar, a resident of Rajdhani Park in Mundka was injured when he was on a motorcycle with his wife and daughter, a senior police officer said. He was going to his in-laws’ house in Loni, Uttar Pradesh. As he reached Shastri Park Flyover on the ISBT- Seelampur carriageway, a Chinese manjha got stuck in his neck and he got injured, the officer said.

He was taken to a trauma centre where he was declared dead. Legal action under the appropriate sections of law is being taken, police added. The thread notorious for its severeness and plastic-like durability was banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2017. Ravi Kumar, nephew of Vipin, said that his uncle suffered a deep cut on his neck due to the manjha.

“An ambulance was behind them which took my uncle to Trauma Centre in Civil Lines. When we reached there, we found him dead. The string was so sharp that he suffered a deep cut in his neck,” Ravi said. Vipin worked as a bread supplier.

“My father has a business of supplying bread and he had asked him to join it. My uncle was supplying bread for the last seven to eight months. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. He got married around 12 years ago,” Ravi added.

