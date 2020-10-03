On His Way To Sell Crop, Farmer Dies After Bike Rams Into Bridge Wall

Kota: A 44-year-old farmer, who was on his way to sell his crop in a mandi, died after his motorcycle rammed into a bridge wall and fell into a river in Rajasthan’s Bundi, officials said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Heeralal Banjara, a resident of Talka village of Nainwa area in Bundi district.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday night when Heeralal Banjara was going to a mandi for selling his crop, ASI at Nainwa police station Khemraj Meena said. His bike rammed into the bridge wall and fell into the Phuleta river, he added.

The farmer died due to severe head injury, the ASI said. The body was handed over to his family members on Saturday morning after postmortem.

