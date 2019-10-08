On IAF Day, Tributes Paid to Soldiers Killed in Line of Duty in Jammu
Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jammu, Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania paid tributes to soldiers killed in the line of duty.
Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria during the IAF Day celebrations. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Jammu: The Air Force station in Jammu organised a wreath-laying ceremony on Tuesday as part of week-long celebrations to mark the 87th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, a defence spokesman said.
Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jammu, Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania paid tributes to soldiers killed in the line of duty.
He said the event organised at the station's war memorial here was attended by IAF officials and air veterans.
The week-long celebrations include number of events promoting health awareness and welfare of the personnel and their families, the spokesman said. The air veterans are also invited to various functions in recognition of their yeoman service rendered to the nation, he said
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else
- In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan Celebrate Durga Puja with Ayan Mukerji
- Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number
- Indian Army Groove to Garba Track in Chilling Sub-Zero Degree Temperature