'On Instagram But Still in Stone Age?' Choksi's Wife Raps His 'Friend' Over Name Inspired by SRK's Character

Priti Choksi, wife of fugitive economic offender Mehul Choksi, on Thursday called the claims of Barbara Jabarica bogus. Jabarica is the alleged girlfriend of Mehul.

In an interview with ANI, Priti vehemently denied her claim that Mehul introduced himself as Raj. “Even a child today looks up the identity of his/her friends on the internet, and with technologies like “Reverse Google Search" and social media, this would have only been a matter of seconds, or are we living in the Stone Age?" she asked.

Moreover, the WhatsApp messages surfacing can easily be created by changing the content or through software’s like Photoshop, there is no evidence to support its authenticity, Priti said.

She asked, “How is it possible that despite all the media attention and public furore surrounding this case, that this lady who has an Instagram account with thousands of followers was in the dark about all this, and did not come out to speak in defense of her ‘friend’?

“It is common sense that if the version of events advanced by my husband is a lie, then why would he risk his entire reputation by first giving false information and then revealing the only link by which his story might fail? These bogus claims are only an attempt to present a wrong picture of my husband," added Priti.

Barbara Jarabica, whose name has cropped up in fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s alleged abduction case, has rubbished the charges of being involved in his kidnapping.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18 on Wednesday, she also said that she had no inkling about Choksi’s fraudulent business dealings in India, and that everything about him “seemed really normal and he always seemed like a good friend".

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi had fled India in the first week of January 2018, weeks before a multi-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank rocked the Indian banking industry. The duo allegedly bribed officials of the state-run bank to get Letters of Undertaking (LoU) based on which they availed loans from overseas banks that remained unpaid.

Choksi had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen after he fled Delhi.

He was detained in the neighbouring island country Dominica for illegal entry. His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen, who looked like Antiguan and Indian, and then brought to Dominica on a boat. Reports have alleged that Jarabica was part of the ‘abduction crew’, meant to ‘allure’ Choksi.

