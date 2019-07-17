On International Justice Day, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says Govt Committed to Ensure Just Laws for All
On International Justice Day, Banerjee highlighted that 19 human rights courts have been set up in the state during the last eight years, since the Trinamool Congress came to power.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said that the state government is committed to frame good laws in order to ensure justice for all.
"#InternationalJusticeDay #Bangla Govt is committed to framing good laws for people and ensuring good justice for all. 19 human rights courts have been set up in #Bangla in the last 8 years," Banerjee tweeted.
#InternationalJusticeDay #Bangla Govt is committed to framing good laws for people and ensuring good justice for all. 19 human rights courts have been set up in #Bangla in the last 8 years.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 17, 2019
International Justice Day, also known as World Day for International Justice or Day of International Criminal Justice, is celebrated across the globe, on this day, as an effort to recognise the strengthening system of international justice.
