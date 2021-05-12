On International Nurses Day, Guj Medics Protest Over Low Pay, Warn of Strikes if Demands Not Met

On International Nurses Day, doctors and nurses of medical colleges on the forefront of the covid-19 battle in Gujarat continued their protests on Wednesday for demands for a pay hike, nursing allowance as well as stipend for nursing students.

The protests, in which medical fraternity are tying black bands in solidarity, will continue till May 17 if their demands remain unmet by the state government.

Hundreds of professors and lecturers affiliated to the Gujarat Medical Teachers Association (GMTA) have been demanding higher non-practising allowance for teachers as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and abolition of contractual appointments. On the other hand, the nurses demand that they be given grade pay of Rs 4,200 and a special allowance of Rs 9,600 per month. In addition, they should be given a monthly salary of Rs 35,000 to prevent recruitment from outsourcing.

They have demanded that nursing students on covid duty be given a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month for those pursuing their diploma and internship in the final year and an allowance of Rs 18,000 per month for B Sc degree students.

Nurses should be given a hike in salaries every 10,20 and 30 years like teachers instead of the existing two-grade high pay scales. The government should fill the current shortage of nurse in the state on an urgent basis by filling around 4,000 vacancies. Nurses should be compensated for the unused and pending leaves for the last year, nurses have demanded.

However, state Home Minister Pradeep Singh Jadeja said that the government is positive towards doctors’ demands. “They should not use the weapon of protest and continue to provide their services," he said.

