On International Women's Day, an All Women Full Bench for First Time in Kerala HC History

On International Women’s Day, an all women full bench of the Kerala High Court — a first of its kind in the entire history of the court — would be hearing several pleas on the issue of whether the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee can donate temple money to the disaster relief fund of the Chief Minister or any government body.

A full bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman, Shircy V and M R Anitha would be hearing on Tuesday afternoon several petitions moved by the state government seeking review of the court’s December 18, 2020 decision which held that the committee cannot make contributions from the Devaswom money to the relief funds of the CM or any government agency.

Earlier the bench consisted of Justices A Hariprasad, Anu Sivarama and M R Anitha and after the retirement of Justice Hariprasad, Justice Shircy replaced him. Advocate Sajith Kumar V, who appears for one of the respondents in the review petitions, told .

