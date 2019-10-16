On Last Day of Hearing in Supreme Court, Sunni Waqf Board Seeks to Withdraw from Ayodhya Title Dispute

New Delhi: On the last day of hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case, the Sunni Waqf Board — one of the petitioners among the Muslim parties — has sought to withdraw from the title suit.

The mediation panel has informed the Supreme Court about the board’s decision.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.