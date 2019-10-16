English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Last Day of Hearing in Supreme Court, Sunni Waqf Board Seeks to Withdraw from Ayodhya Title Dispute
The mediation panel has informed the Supreme Court about the board’s decision.
File photo of Ayodhya railway station.
New Delhi: On the last day of hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case, the Sunni Waqf Board — one of the petitioners among the Muslim parties — has sought to withdraw from the title suit.
The mediation panel has informed the Supreme Court about the board’s decision.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Doesn't Jennifer Aniston Have a Better Phone Camera, Ask Fans After Viral 'Friends' Selfie
- Fortnite Fans Troll Lady Gaga for Asking 'What's Fortnight'
- A Scene from Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Has Become the Internet's Most Referenced Meme
- Angry Customer Creates Hilarious 'Oyo Ruined My Anniversary' Website to Narrate Ordeal
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism