Sister Mariam Thresia, to be Declared a Saint on October 13, Gets Special Mention in 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi: Paying rich tributes to sister Mariam Thresia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that it was matter of pride for every India that she will be canonised in the Vatican City by Pope Francis, adding that she had dedicated her life for the betterment of people and humanity and has set an example for the world.

Sister Mariam will be canonised in the Vatican City by Pope Francis on October 13, where the founder of Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Family will be pronounced a saint.

“This is a matter of pride for every Indian,” Modi said during his ‘Mann ki baat’ address to the nation.

“She dedicated her life for the welfare of humanity and set an example for the world,” he said, adding that she was determined in her resolve of social work and education.

Sister Mariam was born on April 26, 1876, in Kerala’s Puthenchira, and belonged to the Syro-Malabar Church based there. She was professed in 1914 and passed away on June 8, 1926.

PM Modi began his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address by extending birthday wishes to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday. Airing his telephone conversation with Mangeshkar, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday, PM Modi said: “There would hardly be anyone who does not show utmost regard for Lata Mangeshkar ji. She is elder to most of us and has been witness to different eras in the country. We address her as 'didi'.”

