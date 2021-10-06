On Matrimonial Site, Gwalior Native Tells Delhi Woman He's Apple Employee. Does This Next

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman on pretext of providing discount on Apple products through a matrimonial website, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Prateek Shrivastava, is a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

In a complaint lodged at Defence Colony police station, the woman said that on the matrimonial site, Shrivastava introduced himself as an employee of Apple company. To take her into confidence, he also sent his appointment letter to the complainant, a senior police officer said.

He told her that he could get a 40 per cent discount on Apple products. On the assurance, the complainant paid Rs 62,800, Rs 63,000 and Rs 86,000 to Shrivastava for two laptops and iPhone-12.

After sometime, the victim realised that she had been cheated so she approached police, the officer said. During investigation, it was found that Shrivastava created a fake account of the matrimonial website.

His location was traced and a trap was laid to nab him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. One laptop and one mobile phone used in commission of the crime were recovered from his possession, police said.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.