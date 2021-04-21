On Mission Oxygen, Mandsaur Man Helps District Hospital With 120 Cylinders Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Mandsaur: At the time when Madhya Pradesh is in the midst of worst-ever health crisis in the form of Covid-19 outbreak which has crippled health services, some individuals are rising up to the occasion to help out distressed souls. Nahru Bhai Mewati, a social worker from Mandsaur, has set up an example by helping out the district hospital with oxygen supplies that too shelling out money from own pocket.

Mewat, an elderly social-worker who last year too had engaged himself in social welfare during the Covid-19 outbreak has collaborated with the government hospitals to help the district hospital with oxygen cylinders, a commodity turned into the lifeline of Covid-19 centres and patients. The supplies have been outnumbered by the influx of patients in private and government hospitals as administration is working round the clock to keep supplies intact.

Nahru Bhai is using his contacts in neighbouring Rajasthan four sourcing oxygen cylinders in Mandsaur. “I am a servant of this city and till my last breath, I won’t allow oxygen supply shortage to hassle local residents,” said the social activist. He was all praise for the district collector, CMHO, other officials, local MP and others for being available with help in his endeavour. “The officials remain available if I need any sort of government permission even at midnight,” he said.

Lauding Nahru Bhai’s efforts, an officer from the district administration said that the elderly social activist remains on his toes to arrange oxygen from Rajasthan’s Chhitorgarh and Pratapgarh for the district hospital. “Nahru Bhai’s services are priceless in the crisis,” said the officer. Nahru Bhai was instrumental in offering food, ration to the poor last year and had donated automatic sanitising machines and automatic bells at religious places. Interestingly, the class II pass out is famous as an engineer in the town. A dedicated social worker, Mewati never allows religion to hamper his social endevours.

(Inputs Narendar Dhanotia)

