English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Mother's Day, Manipur's Iron Lady Irom Sharmila Gives Birth to Twin Girls in Bengaluru
Activist Irom Sharmila, 46, gave birth after 35 weeks of pregnancy through a C-section delivery in Cloudnine hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday.
File photo of Manipur civil rights activist Irom Sharmila.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila, known across the world as the Iron Lady of Manipur for her 16-year hunger strike against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state, gave birth to twin girls on Mother’s Day in Bengaluru.
The 46-year-old had settled in Kodaikanal after her marriage with Desmond Coutinho in 2017. She gave birth after 35 weeks of pregnancy through a C-section delivery at Malleshwaram branch of the Cloudnine hospital at 9:21 am on Sunday.
The activist and her husband, Goan-born British national Desmond Coutinho, have named their daughters Nix Sakhi and Autumn Tara and the babies weighed 2.16 kg and 2.15 kg respectively at the time of the delivery.
“This is a new life, a new beginning for me. I am very happy. Neither Desmond nor I had any preference, we just wanted healthy children,” Sharmila was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
She added that her happiness doubled on realising that her daughters were born on Mother’s Day.
The 46-year-old had settled in Kodaikanal after her marriage with Desmond Coutinho in 2017. She gave birth after 35 weeks of pregnancy through a C-section delivery at Malleshwaram branch of the Cloudnine hospital at 9:21 am on Sunday.
The activist and her husband, Goan-born British national Desmond Coutinho, have named their daughters Nix Sakhi and Autumn Tara and the babies weighed 2.16 kg and 2.15 kg respectively at the time of the delivery.
“This is a new life, a new beginning for me. I am very happy. Neither Desmond nor I had any preference, we just wanted healthy children,” Sharmila was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
She added that her happiness doubled on realising that her daughters were born on Mother’s Day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Awareness Makes Rohit & Dhoni Great Captains: Tendulkar
- IPL 2019 Final | #AskJumboOnCN - Anil Kumble Answers Your Questions
- Elections 2019, Phase 6: Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders on Poll Day
- TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results