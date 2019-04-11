On Narendra Modi's 'Invincibility', Sonia Gandhi Says Don't Forget Vajpayee in 2004

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not invincible as she filed her nomination papers from Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh."Don't forget 2004," she told reporters in the Congress stronghold, reminding of her party’s victory in the Lok Sabha election that year despite most predicting a huge BJP victory under Vajpayee.Asked by reporters outside the Election Commission office if she thinks Modi is invincible, Sonia Gandhi responded, "Not at all, not at all. Don't forget 2004. In 2004 (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji was also invincible but we won," she said and walked away.Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who was with her mother as she filed her nomination, then took over and repeated that Modi is not invincible.“There have been many, many people in Indian history that had the arrogance to believe that they are invincible, that they are bigger than the people of India. But they don't realise nobody is bigger than the people. Modi ji's invincibility will be in full view in this election," he told reporters.Atal Bihar Vajpayee, who led a BJP government in 1999, had suffered a shock defeat in 2004, despite predictions that he would win another term riding on an "India Shining" campaign.