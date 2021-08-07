On National Handloom Day, KTR Says Telangana Govt Working for Growth of the Sector

Telangana Minister for Industries and IT, K T Rama Rao on Saturday said the state government supports handloom workers to use latest technology to come up with more designs of clothes. Our handloom workers have special recognition at national level, he said, while participating in a programme at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad to mark the ‘National Handloom Day’.

To boost sale of handloom products, the government has offered better marketing facility through e-commerce, KTR claimed.

Visiting an exhibition of the handloom workers on the occasion, KT Rama Rao said the government offers necessary support to the handloom workers and weavers.

KTR said the government is working to revive the handloom sector by offering work, which pays Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 a month to handloom workers in the state.

The Telangana government has employed technology to cater to the market and help the generations to come with new designs and patterns of clothes besides conducting fashion shows.

The government also offers 50 per cent subsidy to the handloom workers on the materials used for cloth production under Cheneta Mitra.

Designs like double ikkat, jari, Gollabhama of Sidhipet, and Armur silk are popular in the open market for the people, the minister said and appealed to the people to purchase the handloom clothes.

Since 2018, the government has been honouring the best handloom workers with state awards and this year the it offered Rs 25,000 to 31 best handloom workers.

He further said to encourage the handloom workers the government has been selling the products through e-commerce. Handloom products are being sold through the Golconda portal for the past four years.

The minister gave Rs 30 crore cheques to the beneficiaries under Chenetha Cheyutha scheme. Our government increased allocation of funds to Rs 1,200 crore for the handloom sector which was just Rs 70 crore before 2014, KTR said.

He took pledge with those present to wear handloom clothes and encourage others to make use of the same clothing.

