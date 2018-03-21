President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Navroz greetings to the Parsi community on Wednesday."Navroz Mubarak to everybody, especially to our small, much-loved and over-achieving Parsi community. May the coming year be happy and fulfilling," Kovind said in a tweet.Navroz marks the beginning of a new year and the first day of spring for the Parsi community and is celebrated on March 21, every year. Nowruz or Navroz is a festival that has its origins in Persia and is predominantly observed in many Muslim and Zoroastrian cultures.Modi also took to Twitter to wish the community. "Navroz Mubarak to the Parsi community! May the coming year further the spirit of happiness and harmony. I pray that everyone's dreams and aspirations are fulfilled.Jamshed-e-Navroz is the Parsi New Year, named after the Persian ruler Jamshed, symbolising spring and rejuvination of nature.