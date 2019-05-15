English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Irate Over 'Neech' Jibe Question, Mani Shankar Aiyar Abuses News18 Reporter, Other Journalists
Aiyar lost his temper at News18 reporter, who met him at the Punjab government guest house in Shimla and questioned him over an article he wrote, recalling a slur he directed at Modi in 2017.
Loading...
Shimla: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar made fists and used an expletive at News18 reporter when questioned about his neech jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
Aiyar lost his temper at the reporter who met him at the Punjab government guest house here and questioned him over an article he wrote, recalling a slur he directed at Modi in 2017.
"Don't you know there is a person in India, Narendra Modi. Haven't you heard about his sharp attacks. Go and ask him questions," he said in Hindi.
No, He doesn't talk to you as he is a coward. He doesn't talk to the media, he added.
Then he raised his arms, waiving the reporter about in an apparent imitation of Modi. He also made a fist at the channel's reporter and pushed away the microphone. You won't ask me any question, he warned him.
He then used an expletive in English, while asking the reporter to leave.
Later, with another set of reporters during the day, Aiyar was calmer. He said it was just one line in his article and he will not get involved in media's "games". "I am a fool, but not such a big fool," he said.
Referring to Modi in his article in Rising Kashmir and The Print, Aiyar wrote, "Remember how I described him on 7 December 2017? Was I not prophetic?"
In 2017, the former Union minister had called Modi "neech aadmi" following which he was suspended from the Congress party. This time too, the Congress has condemned the remarks in the article.
(With inputs from PTI)
Aiyar lost his temper at the reporter who met him at the Punjab government guest house here and questioned him over an article he wrote, recalling a slur he directed at Modi in 2017.
"Don't you know there is a person in India, Narendra Modi. Haven't you heard about his sharp attacks. Go and ask him questions," he said in Hindi.
No, He doesn't talk to you as he is a coward. He doesn't talk to the media, he added.
Then he raised his arms, waiving the reporter about in an apparent imitation of Modi. He also made a fist at the channel's reporter and pushed away the microphone. You won't ask me any question, he warned him.
He then used an expletive in English, while asking the reporter to leave.
Later, with another set of reporters during the day, Aiyar was calmer. He said it was just one line in his article and he will not get involved in media's "games". "I am a fool, but not such a big fool," he said.
Referring to Modi in his article in Rising Kashmir and The Print, Aiyar wrote, "Remember how I described him on 7 December 2017? Was I not prophetic?"
In 2017, the former Union minister had called Modi "neech aadmi" following which he was suspended from the Congress party. This time too, the Congress has condemned the remarks in the article.
(With inputs from PTI)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results