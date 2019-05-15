Irate Over 'Neech' Jibe Question, Mani Shankar Aiyar Abuses News18 Reporter, Other Journalists

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar made fists and used an expletive at News18 reporter when questioned about his neech jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.Aiyar lost his temper at the reporter who met him at the Punjab government guest house here and questioned him over an article he wrote, recalling a slur he directed at Modi in 2017."Don't you know there is a person in India, Narendra Modi. Haven't you heard about his sharp attacks. Go and ask him questions," he said in Hindi.No, He doesn't talk to you as he is a coward. He doesn't talk to the media, he added.Then he raised his arms, waiving the reporter about in an apparent imitation of Modi. He also made a fist at the channel's reporter and pushed away the microphone. You won't ask me any question, he warned him.He then used an expletive in English, while asking the reporter to leave.Later, with another set of reporters during the day, Aiyar was calmer. He said it was just one line in his article and he will not get involved in media's "games". "I am a fool, but not such a big fool," he said.Referring to Modi in his article in Rising Kashmir and The Print, Aiyar wrote, "Remember how I described him on 7 December 2017? Was I not prophetic?"In 2017, the former Union minister had called Modi "neech aadmi" following which he was suspended from the Congress party. This time too, the Congress has condemned the remarks in the article.(With inputs from PTI)