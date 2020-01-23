On Netaji’s 123rd Birth Anniversary, Here’s a Look at Interesting Facts About Freedom Fighter

Subhash Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1987, in Odisha’s Cuttack to advocate Janakinath Bose. The freedom fighter, who completed his graduation from the University of Calcutta, ranked fourth in the ICS examination but stepped back as he did not want to work under the British government. He was also popularly addressed as Netaji and was elected as the President of the Indian National Congress twice.

Bose, who tried to rid India of British rule with the help of Germany and Japan during World War II, is believed to have been killed when his plane crashed near Taiwan.

As the country celebrates the loved freedom fighter’s 123rd birth anniversary, we take a look at these interesting facts about him:

Subhas Chandra Bose started the newspaper Swaraj after coming back to India and took charge of publicity for the Bengal Provincial Congress Committee.

It is said that the freedom fighter, who opposed Gandhi’s non-violent measures to deal with the British, had been imprisoned in 11 different jails between 1921 to 1941.

Apparently, Netaji had sought the help of Japan and Germany as both countries were against the Britishers. It is believed that he was ready to go to any extent for India’s freedom.

Netaji was instrumental in establishing Azad Hind Radio station in Germany and led the Indian nationalist movement in East Asia.

The Bhagavad Gita and the teachings of Swami Vivekananda on universalism were great inspirations for Netaji.

Famous quotes like "Give me blood and I will give you freedom", "Dilli Chalo" and "Jai Hind" can all be traced back to him.

Till date it is not known how Bose died, some people claim that the freedom fighter lost his life on August 18, 1945 in Taiwan’s Taipei. Nobody was able to recover his body and so his exact place of death is not known.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.