On New Year's Eve, Bengaluru Party-goers Can Celebrate Till 2am
No objection certificates will be issued by the Excise Department to the establishments applying for the extended deadline.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Amid right wing groups issuing threats against celebrating the New Year, the Bengaluru citizens can enjoy their parties till 2 am. The authorities have given an hour’s extension to the bars and pubs. The decision came after representatives from restaurant and hotel associations had approached the authorities.
However, bars have been asked to take necessary steps to ensure law and order.
No objection certificates will be issued by the Excise Department to the establishments applying for the extended deadline. However, any violation of the extension will be noted and defaulters will be fined by the police.
The extension, however, does not apply to alcohol retail stores, the Newsminute.com reported. The police have issued warning against consuming liquor in public.
On Thursday, the Bajrang Dal had issued warning to the party-goers and asked them to ‘maintain discipline'.They had also warned the women to stay away from such events.
Meanwhile, the police are also taking measures to avoid repeat of 2016 mass molestation incident on Brigade Road.
From 4 pm on December 31 to 8 am on January 1, entry to Nandni Hills will be barred for visitors.
Large LED screens, CCTV camera, drone operated cameras, etc have been pressed into action to keep a check. Heavy deployment of about 12,000 police personnel, including 250 women, will be on the beat to maintain law and order. Measures are also being taken to ensure safety of women.
