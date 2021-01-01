India All Set to Get First Covid Vaccine as Oxford-AstraZeneca Shot Gets Expert Panel Clearance

India on Friday took a step closer to licensing a vaccine against Covid-19 as an expert panel appointed by the government recommended that the apex drug regulator grant emergency use authorisation to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The approval by the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) paves the way for mass immunisation with the vaccine to begin within the next few days. The government wants to start administering the vaccine soon, most likely by Wednesday, news agency Reuters reported, quoting an unnamed official source. An official announcement is expected later in the day.

More than 5 crore doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have already been stockpiled by its local manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), and sources said the shots could start to be transported from cold storage to all states as early as Saturday, when a country-wide dry run of the vaccination programme will also be held.

India, which has the world's second highest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States, plans to inoculate 30 crore people in the next six to eight months. The affordable Oxford vaccine is its biggest hope.

Though the Indian government has not yet signed a purchase agreement with the Serum Institute, the company says it will focus on its home market first, and then exports.

"For the Government of India, Covishield (Oxford vaccine) will cost about USD 3 per dose, so USD 6 [Rs 440] per person, but for the private market, it will cost around Rs 700-800," Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Friday.

The emergency approval to the vaccine was granted after the expert panel reviewed the data submitted by Pune-based Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. UK and Argentina have already granted approvals to the Oxford vaccine.

According to interim data, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine's efficacy in preventing symptomatic infections was 70.4 per cent as 30 of 5,807 people who got the two-dose vaccine developed COVID-19 , compared with 101 of 5,829 people who got a placebo.

That compares with the 95 per cent and 94.5 per cent efficacy of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, the other vaccines approved in other countries.

However, the AstraZeneca shot is key to India’s plans of mass vaccination as it does not require deep freezing and can be kept in a standard refrigerator for six months. It is also cheaper to make, bringing hope to developing countries largely left out of the early vaccine haul.

After SII's application, the SEC has also started reviewing the emergency use application by Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin but is yet to take a final decision on the matter, sources said.

SII had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for EUA for Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on December 6, while the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had sought the nod for its indigenously developed Covaxin on December 7.