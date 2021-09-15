On Nitish Kumar's Janta Darbar, Tejaswi Says, 'CM Not Leader, But Officer Now'

Former MLC Krishna Kumar Singh, a close aide of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, has left Janata Dal (United) and joined RJD. A ceremony was organized at the RJD party office in Patna. Former Legislative Councillor Krishna Kumar Singh, along with his supporters, joined RJD after resigning from JD(U). During the ceremony, he said that RJD will become stronger in the Shahabad area. Leader of Opposition Tejaswi Yadav attended the ceremony and rubbished all the accusations of caste-religion-based politics. “RJD tries to walk with every person in the society,” the RJD leader said.

Besides, Tejaswi targeted the Nitish government and the Centre over inflation, unemployment, farmers and student. Yadav said that people want education, health and employment, adding the shortage of urea in the state has increased the incidents of robbery. He further said that the central government and the state government are wasting money on advertisements. In 7 years, the central government has spent 5749 crores and the Bihar government is spending 100 crores every year on advertisements, Tejaswi alleged.

Yadav said, “Nitish Kumar is happy to be longest-serving CM but he is also blamed for not working in favour of the public.” The RJD leader added that the Janta Darbar is nothing but just a show off, adding that the poor are not allowed there. “Nitish Kumar is not a leader anymore; he has become an officer now," Tejaswi said.

“During Lalu Ji’s time, the Janta darbar was open to everyone to come to share the issues they faced. Any person could come anytime with his problem but today the victim has to go through a long process to meet the CM. Nitish Kumar has never formed the government on his own, he has always become chief minister with the help of others but Lalu Prasad used to become the Chief Minister on his own.”

The opposition leader added that he raises issues because he’s concerned for Bihar. He was in no rush to become the chief minister. The RJD leader also demanded a special status to Bihar.

