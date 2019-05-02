English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On No Pulwama Mention in UN List, MEA Says, 'Sanction Not Bio-data of Masood Azhar's Terror Activities'
External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Pulwama terror attack played a role in designation of Masood Azhar as global terrorist. He added that China's support will contribute to better ties between New Delhi and Beijing.
External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar during press briefing on Thursday
Loading...
New Delhi: External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that Pulwama terror attack "played a role" in designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. However, the UN list is not a "biodata" of Azhar's terror acts, he added.
"Azhar was designated not based on one incident but several acts of terrorism. Our objective was to ensure his listing as global terrorist. We do not negotiate with any country on terrorism and on matters related to country's security. China has already given explanation on why Pulwama has been omitted from listing," Kumar said addressing a press conference.
He further said that China's support to listing of Azhar will contribute to better ties between the two countries.
On the future course of action, the spokesperson said, "Pakistan and all other states are required to take three steps in this situation: freeze the funds, imposing travel ban and arms embargo (direct or indirect supply)."
The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief as global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.
China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February just days after the horrific terror attack against Indians security forces in Pulwama carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish.
"Mohammad Masood Azhar Alvi was listed on 1 May 2019 pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 4 of resolution 2368 (2017) as being associated with Al-Qaida for participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of; supplying, selling or transferring arms and related material to; recruiting for; otherwise supporting acts or activities of; and other acts or activities indicating association with," the official listing reads.
In 2009, India moved a proposal by itself to designate Azhar. In 2016 again, New Delhi moved the proposal with the P3 — the United States, the United Kingdom and France in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of the attack on the air base in Pathankot in January, 2016.
In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.
"Azhar was designated not based on one incident but several acts of terrorism. Our objective was to ensure his listing as global terrorist. We do not negotiate with any country on terrorism and on matters related to country's security. China has already given explanation on why Pulwama has been omitted from listing," Kumar said addressing a press conference.
He further said that China's support to listing of Azhar will contribute to better ties between the two countries.
On the future course of action, the spokesperson said, "Pakistan and all other states are required to take three steps in this situation: freeze the funds, imposing travel ban and arms embargo (direct or indirect supply)."
The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief as global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.
China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February just days after the horrific terror attack against Indians security forces in Pulwama carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish.
"Mohammad Masood Azhar Alvi was listed on 1 May 2019 pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 4 of resolution 2368 (2017) as being associated with Al-Qaida for participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of; supplying, selling or transferring arms and related material to; recruiting for; otherwise supporting acts or activities of; and other acts or activities indicating association with," the official listing reads.
In 2009, India moved a proposal by itself to designate Azhar. In 2016 again, New Delhi moved the proposal with the P3 — the United States, the United Kingdom and France in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of the attack on the air base in Pathankot in January, 2016.
In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cardi B Finds An Even More Graphic Way to Shoot Down Billboard Red Carpet Malfunction Claims
- Watch: Woman Uses Soap to Turn Slippery Floor into Makeshift Treadmill
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Get Married in Las Vegas in Surprise Wedding
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios: Delhi NRR Plummets, MI Look to Seal the Deal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results