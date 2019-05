External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that Pulwama terror attack "played a role" in designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar . However, the UN list is not a "biodata" of Azhar's terror acts, he added."Azhar was designated not based on one incident but several acts of terrorism. Our objective was to ensure his listing as global terrorist. We do not negotiate with any country on terrorism and on matters related to country's security. China has already given explanation on why Pulwama has been omitted from listing," Kumar said addressing a press conference.He further said that China's support to listing of Azhar will contribute to better ties between the two countries.On the future course of action, the spokesperson said, "Pakistan and all other states are required to take three steps in this situation: freeze the funds, imposing travel ban and arms embargo (direct or indirect supply)."The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief as global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February just days after the horrific terror attack against Indians security forces in Pulwama carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish."Mohammad Masood Azhar Alvi was listed on 1 May 2019 pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 4 of resolution 2368 (2017) as being associated with Al-Qaida for participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of; supplying, selling or transferring arms and related material to; recruiting for; otherwise supporting acts or activities of; and other acts or activities indicating association with," the official listing reads.In 2009, India moved a proposal by itself to designate Azhar. In 2016 again, New Delhi moved the proposal with the P3 — the United States, the United Kingdom and France in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of the attack on the air base in Pathankot in January, 2016.In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.