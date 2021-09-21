On Paper, Mumbai Has Vaccinated Everyone Above the Age of 60 but On-Ground Details Differ: Report

Mumbai, at least on paper, seems to have inoculated 100 percent of its senior citizens. However, on-ground realities might cause an anomaly.

According to an exclusive report by Times of India, Mumbai has a projected 11.07 lakh people above the age of 60 years, while data shows that 11.08 lakh (100.09 per cent) have taken at least one covid-19 vaccine shot and about 8lakh senior citizens (71 per cent) are fully inoculated.

However, Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissionertold TOI, “The city’s immunisation numbers invariably include people from the outlying parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Thus, despite 100 per cent coverage on paper, it is likely around 20 per cent senior citizens who reside in Mumbai are left to be covered."

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 81.73 crore with over 94 lakh doses being given on Monday so far, according to data on the CoWIN portal. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Out of 81,73,95,763 doses administered so far, 64.8 per cent eligible population received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination and 22.2 per cent received the second dose. India on Friday administered a record number of over 2.50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday.

The daily Covid-19 vaccination in the country was over 1 crore on September 6, August 31 and August 27. India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, it said. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7.

It then took just 11 days to reach 80 crore from 70 crore.

