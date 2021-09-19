On Parties Changing CMs, Kabil Sibal Says 'Stitch in Time Saves Nine'. Then Poses A Question

As Chief Ministers of three states have been replaced in the past few weeks, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday asked if that will buy parties some time and help them to correct the course. However, he did not point to any party in particular.

Sibal was among 23 leaders who in 2020 wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, seeking organisational overhaul. Sibal was not shy in naming a Congress state, Punjab, along with the two BJP states, Uttarakhand and Gujarat where the Chief Ministers have been replaced.

Sibal took microblogging platform Twitter and said, “changing guard. Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Punjab. Age-old saying : A stitch in time saves nine. Will it?.”

‘A stitch of time saves nine,’- the expression here means it would be better to find a solution to a problem in time than to wait and let it become bigger. The leader appeared to be asking if the exercise will be useful to the parties in the current situation.

On Saturday, Captain Amarinder Singh who had been involved in a bitter feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu, resigned from the CM’s post yesterday.

Recently, BJP suffered a double blow following the resignation by Tirath Singh Rawat who quit barely four months after replacing Trivendra Rawat. While in Gujarat, Vijay Rupani resigned as Chief Minister a year ahead of state polls and was replaced with Bhupendra Patel.

However, Sibal omitted Karnataka in his list of states “changing guard", where BS Yediyurappa was replaced with Basavaraj Bommai.

