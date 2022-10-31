'On Path To Duty With Pain-Riddled Heart': In Guj for Unity Day, PM Modi Reacts to Morbi Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is ‘pained’ by the incident of the colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi and expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Speaking in Gujarat’s Kevadiya on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, PM Modi said he is on a “path to duty” with a “pain-riddled heart”.

“I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty,” PM Modi said.

The bridge collapse in Gujarat is seen as one of the deadliest disasters to rock the country in recent years. The death toll in the collapse rose to 132 on Monday, while a search is on for two persons believed missing.

Expressing his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, PM Modi said that in this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. “Gujarat government is carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State government,” he said.

“All alertness is being observed even in the hospital where the injured are under treatment. Priority is being given to ensure that people face minimum problems,” the Prime Minister added.

He also assured the nation that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations and said that the Gujarat government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident.

Prime Minister Modi already announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in the incident.

Expressing sadness after the incident on Sunday night, Modi, in a tweet had said he has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and officials. “Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided,” the prime minister said.

