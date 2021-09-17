On PM Modi's Birthday, India Set to Smash its Vaccination Record, May Cross 2 Crore-Mark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with several states aim to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s birthday on Friday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of vaccine inoculations on the day. By the time this story was published, total inoculations had already crossed 64 lakh.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced free covid-19 vaccines for all citizens and urged people to give him PM Modi birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far.

The Bihar government had announced that it will administer 30 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on September 17 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh is planning on launching a twenty-day ‘Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyaan’ to celebrate the 20-year of Modi in Indian politics from Gujarat’s chief minister to India’s Prime Minister.

Madhya Pradesh government announced a mega vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the state, days after a similar drive was conducted earlier for two days on August 25 and 26. This time, the state government has announced the event as part of its celebrations on September 17, to mark Modi’s birthday.

Modi’s 71st birthday will see Assam getting a major thrust in the Covid-19 vaccination drive with 8 lakh shots being targeted to be administered on a single day

Karnataka will carry out a massive vaccination drive on Friday and the plan is to administer 30 lakh doses, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

In Gujarat, a mega vaccination drive is planned with the state health department announcing that it plans to administer 35 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.

The BJP will organize several programs from September 17, the day of Modi’s birthday until October 7. The programs will include health camps, blood donation drives, cleanliness and vaccination drives, and environmental protection campaigns across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

To achieve this milestone, BJP is prepping its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their Covid-19 on the day.

India has administered more than one crore Covid-19 vaccines in a day on earlier occasions.

The target that BJP is aspiring is to get more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered on Friday.

Senior leaders in the party said that the party will try to see the day will be recorded in the nation’s history as the one that witnessed a record number of Covid-19 vaccines administered.

BJP General Secretary , also in charge of the health volunteers initiative, said that party chief JP Nadda wanted to celebrate the birthday of the Prime Minister in a special way.

With the world reeling under the aftermath of Covid-19, India strived to battle the pandemic. Senior leaders in the BJP said that this would also be a befitting reply to those who tried to create vaccine hesitancy in people for purely political reasons and thus endangered the lives of people.

In the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 77 crore landmark milestone (77,17,36,406) on Thursday. As many as 57,11,488 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

