On Pretext of Checking Licence, Meghalaya NGO Members Lynch Assam Man

A 45-year-old man from Assam was allegedly lynched by four members of a non-governmental organisation in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on the pretext of checking his trade licence, police said Saturday.The incident occurred at Rongsai in Williamnagar police station area, about 230 km west of Shillong, on Thursday. The man was assaulted on the pretext of examining his trade licence and succumbed to injuries in a hospital, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ringrang T G Momin said.Three members of the NGO were arrested immediately after the incident. One managed to escape but surrendered on Friday, Momin said.According to preliminary investigation, the man, hailing from Assam's Goalpara district, had come to supply bakery items along with his brother-in-law, the SP said.The body has been sent to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.