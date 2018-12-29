English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Pretext of Checking Licence, Meghalaya NGO Members Lynch Assam Man
The man, hailing from Assam's Goalpara district, had come to supply bakery items along with his brother-in-law.
News18 Creative
Tura (Meghalaya): A 45-year-old man from Assam was allegedly lynched by four members of a non-governmental organisation in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on the pretext of checking his trade licence, police said Saturday.
The incident occurred at Rongsai in Williamnagar police station area, about 230 km west of Shillong, on Thursday. The man was assaulted on the pretext of examining his trade licence and succumbed to injuries in a hospital, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ringrang T G Momin said.
Three members of the NGO were arrested immediately after the incident. One managed to escape but surrendered on Friday, Momin said.
According to preliminary investigation, the man, hailing from Assam's Goalpara district, had come to supply bakery items along with his brother-in-law, the SP said.
The body has been sent to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The incident occurred at Rongsai in Williamnagar police station area, about 230 km west of Shillong, on Thursday. The man was assaulted on the pretext of examining his trade licence and succumbed to injuries in a hospital, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ringrang T G Momin said.
Three members of the NGO were arrested immediately after the incident. One managed to escape but surrendered on Friday, Momin said.
According to preliminary investigation, the man, hailing from Assam's Goalpara district, had come to supply bakery items along with his brother-in-law, the SP said.
The body has been sent to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results