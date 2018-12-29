LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

On Pretext of Checking Licence, Meghalaya NGO Members Lynch Assam Man

The man, hailing from Assam's Goalpara district, had come to supply bakery items along with his brother-in-law.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2018, 10:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
On Pretext of Checking Licence, Meghalaya NGO Members Lynch Assam Man
News18 Creative
Tura (Meghalaya): A 45-year-old man from Assam was allegedly lynched by four members of a non-governmental organisation in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on the pretext of checking his trade licence, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred at Rongsai in Williamnagar police station area, about 230 km west of Shillong, on Thursday. The man was assaulted on the pretext of examining his trade licence and succumbed to injuries in a hospital, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ringrang T G Momin said.

Three members of the NGO were arrested immediately after the incident. One managed to escape but surrendered on Friday, Momin said.

According to preliminary investigation, the man, hailing from Assam's Goalpara district, had come to supply bakery items along with his brother-in-law, the SP said.

The body has been sent to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram