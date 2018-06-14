English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
On Raj Thackeray's Birthday, Petrol Gets Cheaper by Upto Rs 9 in Maharashtra
Thackeray has announced a cut of Rs 4 to 9 per litre on petrol prices at select fuel station in Maharashtra, where petrol price was Rs 84.26 on Thursday.
New Delhi: Maharashtra residents were in for a surprise on Thursday morning when they were informed that a ‘special gift’ was awaiting them at petrol pumps on Raj Thackeray's birthday. Since then, long queues of two-wheelers could be seen at the fuel stations with people extending their greetings to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president, who turned 50 on Thursday.
Thackeray had announced a cut of Rs 4 to 9 per litre on petrol prices at select fuel station in Maharashtra on his birthday. The petrol price in the state was Rs 84.26 on Thursday.
“The waiver is being offered since 8 am in the morning and will continue till afternoon. Two-wheeler owners will be paying Rs 4-5 less at selected petrol stations in Maharashtra,” one of the party workers told ANI.
“In Mumbai's Shivadi Assemby Constituency, we are giving a relief of Rs 9 per litre on petrol,” he added.
People could be seen getting their tanks full. Sagar, a two-wheeler vehicle owner, said that they have been hit the most by recent fuel price hike. “It's for the first time that I have been able to get a tank full in my vehicle. It’s a huge relief,” he said.
Thackeray has been very vocal in his criticism of the BJP government's inaction over curbing fuel price rise. He also posted a cartoon showing PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah making the common man suffer.
A warm birthday greetings to #RajThackeray ...— Rajesh Nishad (@RajeshNishad_) June 14, 2018
Wish a long & healthy life...
I post a some photo of 4 Rs. पेट्रोल स्वस्त...💐💐💐💐 at mangatram petrol pump, bhandup west...... pic.twitter.com/OexfbbIBM6
On @RajThackeray ‘s b’day his followers decided to give Rs 9 discount on Petrol and look what has happened. A sea of bikers at one of Mumbai’s petrol pump. pic.twitter.com/AhbSAGReHh— Singh Varun (@singhvarun) June 14, 2018
#PetrolPriceHike #NarendraModi #AmitShah #CommonMan pic.twitter.com/ckqW9NHNxG— Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) June 3, 2018
