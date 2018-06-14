On Raj Thackeray's Birthday, Petrol Gets Cheaper by Upto Rs 9 in Maharashtra

A warm birthday greetings to #RajThackeray ...

Maharashtra residents were in for a surprise on Thursday morning when they were informed that a ‘special gift’ was awaiting them at petrol pumps on Raj Thackeray's birthday. Since then, long queues of two-wheelers could be seen at the fuel stations with people extending their greetings to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president, who turned 50 on Thursday.Thackeray had announced a cut of Rs 4 to 9 per litre on petrol prices at select fuel station in Maharashtra on his birthday. The petrol price in the state was Rs 84.26 on Thursday.“The waiver is being offered since 8 am in the morning and will continue till afternoon. Two-wheeler owners will be paying Rs 4-5 less at selected petrol stations in Maharashtra,” one of the party workers told ANI.“In Mumbai's Shivadi Assemby Constituency, we are giving a relief of Rs 9 per litre on petrol,” he added.People could be seen getting their tanks full. Sagar, a two-wheeler vehicle owner, said that they have been hit the most by recent fuel price hike. “It's for the first time that I have been able to get a tank full in my vehicle. It’s a huge relief,” he said.Thackeray has been very vocal in his criticism of the BJP government's inaction over curbing fuel price rise. He also posted a cartoon showing PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah making the common man suffer.