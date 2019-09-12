On Ram Temple Issue, UP Minister Calls SC 'Ours'. CJI Reacts to Comment as Lawyer Rues Atmosphere of Fear
The Bench took a grim view of the statement and issued a caution against irresponsible conduct.
Representative image
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday deprecated statements by Uttar Pradesh minister Mukut Bihari Verma, who said temple will be constructed in Ayodhya since "Supreme Court is ours".
A Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said: "We deprecate such statements". The judge added: "This should not be happening in the country. Both sides are free to put their arguments before court without any fear."
The Bench took a grim view of such statements and issued a caution against irresponsible conduct.
Addressing a press conference in Bahraich two days ago, the UP Cooperative Minister had said: "Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is our resolve. The Supreme Court is ours. The judiciary, this country and the temple are ours too."
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, arguing for the Muslim side, on Thursday raised the issue before the Bench, and rued the atmosphere of fear and threat being developed around the proceedings in the top court on the bunch of civil suits relating to the disputed land in Ayodhya.
The senior lawyer referred to the statement by the minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, and added that even his law clerk has been issued a threat by some others since their "boss" — Dhavan, appears for the Muslim side. "I can't go on filing contempt after contempt. I have already filed a contempt against an 88-year-old man for cursing me," said Dhavan.
At this, the CJI offered personal security to Dhavan but the lawyer replied words of the court are good enough at this stage to assuage his feelings. Dhavan argues for some of the parties in the case, which is being heard on a day to day basis by the five-judge bench.
