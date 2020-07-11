On Run for 38 Years, Dacoit Arrested for Gujarat Bank Robbery and Murder

A dacoit wanted in a 38-year-old bank robbery and murder case in Banaskantha district of Gujarat was arrested from neighbouring Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

A team of the local crime branch from Palanpur nabbed Deepsingh Rajput (68) from a village in Barmer district of Rajasthan near the Indo-Pak border, Banaskantha superintendent of police Tarun Kumar Duggal said.

Rajput was the mastermind in a gang of seven dacoits who had allegedly robbed a branch of State Bank of India at Amirgadh town in Banaskantha on December 30, 1982, the senior official said.

The dacoits had attacked the bank manager and killed head constable Shivdutt Sharma of Amirgadh police station before decamping with Rs 1.32 lakh, he said.

While two members of the gang were arrested in 1983 and 1984, four others have died and Rajput was the only one who had remained absconding, the official said.

As many as nine cases of attempt to murder, looting and theft were registered against Rajput at different police stations in Rajasthan, he added.