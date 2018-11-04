GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shah Rukh Khan Fan Slashes Himself on Actor's Birthday After Failing to Meet Him

Dharavi resident Mohammad Salim Alauddin wanted to meet Khan and had been waiting for three hours in vain outside the actor's residence. He sustained minor injuries in the neck in the incident, which occurred in the early hours on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2018, 8:07 PM IST
The ace Bollywood actor's birthday was on Friday.
Mumbai: A 26-year-old man on Sunday slashed himself with a blade outside the residence of film superstar Shah Rukh Khan in suburban Bandra after failing to meet him, police said.

Dharavi resident Mohammad Salim Alauddin sustained minor injuries in the neck in the incident, which occurred in the early hours on Sunday, and was discharged from nearby Bhabha hospital following preliminary treatment, police said.

Alauddin wanted to meet Khan and had been waiting for three hours in vain outside the actor's residence, Girish Anavkar, Senior Inspector of Bandra police station said.

Incidentally, Friday was Khan's 53rd birthday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
