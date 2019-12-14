Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

On Shopping Spree, Onions Free: Maharashtra Cloth Shop Offers 1 Kg Bulbs on Rs 1,000 Purchase

As onion prices shot as high up as Rs 100 per kilogram, a shop in Ulhasnagar saw a spike in business after it announced the offer.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
On Shopping Spree, Onions Free: Maharashtra Cloth Shop Offers 1 Kg Bulbs on Rs 1,000 Purchase
Picture for Representation.

Thane: A cloth seller in Maharashtra's Thane district smelled a business opportunity in the sky-rocketing prices of onions and offered a kilogram of the kitchen staple free on purchase of items worth Rs 1,000.

Onion prices have crossed the Rs 100 per kilogram mark in almost all markets in the country for the past several weeks, making it one of the major points of acrimony in the country's political discourse.

Sheetal Handlooms, a shop in Ulhasnagar here, saw a spike in business on Saturday after its owner announced the "onion free with saree" offer, one of the staff said.

"Onions are selling at Rs 130 per kilogram here. So for cloth purchase of Rs 1,000, we are offering a kilogram of onions free. The number of customers has seen a huge rise today," he said.

As per a reply given by Union Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Raosaheb Danve in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the average onion prices across major cities have jumped five fold in the last one year to Rs 101.35 per kg.

This, he informed in his written reply, was due to an estimated decline in domestic production in Kharif and late-Kharif seasons (summer-sown) by as much as 22 per cent.

Onion prices have risen by 81 per cent in the last one month, with the all-India daily average retail price being Rs 101.35 per kg on December 10 as against Rs 55.95 per kg a month ago and Rs 19.69 per kg a year ago, Danve told the RS.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram