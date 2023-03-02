On State’s Demand: Centre to Send Additional Troops to Punjab to Maintain Law & Order Ahead of Sikh Fest

The Centre, on the request of the Punjab government, has decided to send additional troops of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) to maintain law and order and assist local police in the state.

According to an official communication, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other companies of Paramilitary Forces will reach Punjab by March 6 and will stay there till March 16.

Sources said the decision has been made in view of the current situation and an upcoming event, Hola Mohalla, where Nihangs gather.

HOLA MOHALLA, PRO-KHALISTANI SENTIMENTS

Hola Mohalla is a three-day long Sikh festival where they gather in very large number at Hola Mohalla in Punjab. Nihangs show their skills during the event.

Sources said that Punjab government is apprehensive that pro-Khalistani sentiments may be floated during the event and it needs to be prevented.

As per sources, this time, the festival will be a challenge for the Punjab Police as well.

THE DEMAND

Punjab had demanded forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs few days ago.

Sources said that around 30-40 companies are likely to be approved for Punjab, but how long they will stay is not clear.

These troops will reach from different places, mostly around Punjab.

Although officials claimed that Punjab had demanded a high number of troops, which cannot be fulfilled, sufficient number of troops has been sanctioned as per the requirements.

The Central intelligence agencies have also raised alert regarding the event and the alerts have been shared with all agencies concerned and the Punjab Police.

Intelligence agencies have also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Punjab due to the pro-Khalistani sentiments in a few pockets.

